The Great Hearts Harveston charter school is being built near the intersection of South Bluebonnet Boulevard and Nicholson Drive.
The school is set to open in the fall and will serve nearly 700 children in kindergarten through seventh grade.
The plan is to add one grade a year until Great Hearts Harveston is a K-12 academy.
Buquet & LeBlanc is the general contractor and Grace Hebert is the architect.
