Renovations to a former shoe store continue July 26, 2023, at 8065 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, La., where a new laundromat will be built.

The first Speed Queen Laundry in Baton Rouge is set to open in October at 8065 Florida Blvd.

Jeremy Stroud said this is the first of a few Speed Queen laundromats he plans to open in the area through a franchise partnership with the washing machine manufacturer.

Speed Queen Laundry will feature all-new machines, and instead of using quarters customers will pay through an app or with a credit or debit card.

MRT Construction is the contractor.

