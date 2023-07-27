The first Speed Queen Laundry in Baton Rouge is set to open in October at 8065 Florida Blvd.
Jeremy Stroud said this is the first of a few Speed Queen laundromats he plans to open in the area through a franchise partnership with the washing machine manufacturer.
Speed Queen Laundry will feature all-new machines, and instead of using quarters customers will pay through an app or with a credit or debit card.
MRT Construction is the contractor.
RELATED: Here's what's under construction around Baton Rouge, from restaurants to grocery stores
Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.