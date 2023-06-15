BR.comingupbiz.061823_HS_001

The New Creation Christian Center remains under construction near the intersection of Oak Villa and Choctaw Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. The 15,355 square foot church is set to open at the start of 2024 and will replace New Creations' current location on Scenic Highway.

New Creation Christian Center is building a new location at the intersection of Oak Villa Boulevard and Choctaw Drive.

The 15,355-square-foot church is set to open at the start of the year, said Kermit Mills, of Mills Venture & Development, the general contractor.

The church at 2616 Oak Villa will replace New Creation's location on Scenic Highway.

New Creation was founded in 2000 by the Rev. Cross J. Richard Sr. and his wife, Lois.

