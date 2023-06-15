New Creation Christian Center is building a new location at the intersection of Oak Villa Boulevard and Choctaw Drive.
The 15,355-square-foot church is set to open at the start of the year, said Kermit Mills, of Mills Venture & Development, the general contractor.
The church at 2616 Oak Villa will replace New Creation's location on Scenic Highway.
New Creation was founded in 2000 by the Rev. Cross J. Richard Sr. and his wife, Lois.
RELATED: Here's what else is under construction around town
Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.