Fidelity Bank will open its second Baton Rouge branch in late July-early August in the former Capital One location on Bluebonnet Boulevard. Fidelity bought the building at 6920 Bluebonnet for $1.6 million in a deal that closed in March. Eight people will work in the branch, which will also have an office for NOLA Lending Group, Fidelity’s mortgage division.
