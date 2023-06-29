Surge Entertainment, a chain of family entertainment centers co-owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, has applied for a sign permit for a location in the former Winn-Dixie on Burbank Drive. Surge features family activities including a trampoline park, bowling, golf simulators, laser tag, video games, climbing features and a restaurant. Surge has 15 locations across the U.S., including entertainment centers in Metairie, Lafayette, West Monroe and Bossier City. The space at 5555 Burbank Drive has been vacant since February 2022.
Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.