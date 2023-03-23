Work continues on the The Waters at Millerville apartment complex near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Millerville Road.
The 295-unit complex is being developed and built by Hammond-based Stoa Group.
The first units in the complex are set to open at the end of the year.
The Waters at Millerville will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with luxury amenities such as a resort-style pool, a dog park and a 24-hour fitness center.
Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.