Land clearing is going on at Woman's Hospital as part of a $6.6 million flood mitigation project.
Both of the lakes on the Woman's campus are being drained, deepened and widened to increase capacity, said Laurel Burgos, a hospital spokesperson.The dirt excavated from the lakes will be used to fill in low-lying areas to prepare them for future development.
A second entrance from Stumberg Lane to Rue de la Vie will also be added as part of the work, and the walking trail around the campus will be resurfaced.
It should take about 10 months to complete the work, Burgos said. Arkel is the contractor.