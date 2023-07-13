Blue Store Chicken is building its seventh Baton Rouge location near the intersection of Staring Lane and Burbank Drive.
The restaurant should be open in September, said Taylor Collins, business development and project manager for Grand Construction, the general contractor.
Blue Store is locally known for its wings, fried rice and red beans.
