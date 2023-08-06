Todd P. Murphy has been appointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans.
Murphy was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to replace Jack C. Jensen as a representative of Jefferson Parish on the board.
Murphy is chief operating officer of M Wealth Advisors — Raymond James. For nearly a decade, he served as president of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and Ex-Officio Administrator of the organization’s Charitable Foundation and Political Action Committee. During that time, the organization won national, state and local honors for its economic development efforts.
He earned a bachelor's from LSU and graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
—
Alvin Johnson has been named board president of Boys Town Louisiana.
Johnson is the first Black male president of Boys Town Louisiana. He has been a board member for more than four years.
Johnson served as an assistant district attorney in Orleans Parish for four years before going into private practice in 2010. He earned his law degree from the Southern University Law Center.
—
Rene Ragas, president and CEO of Woman's Hospital, earned the 2023 Grassroots Champion Award from the American Hospital Association in recognition of his work to advance health care policy throughout the state.
The AHA presented the award in conjunction with Louisiana Hospital Association
The Grassroots Champion Award was created by AHA to commend hospital leaders who work to advance health care policy in their state and community.