The towering fire at the Dow Chemical plant this summer released enough of the potent cancer-causing chemical ethylene oxide to match nearly a decade's worth of typical emissions at the plant, a new company estimate indicates.
The ethylene oxide emissions were one of at least 17 chemicals — as well as tiny particles that can irritate the respiratory system — that Dow officials say were sent into the air during the explosions, large fireball and raging blaze in mid-July at the complex north of Plaquemine and the weeks-long aftermath, as the company tried to clear the smoldering equipment of lingering chemicals.
But, in a new report, Dow officials told state regulators that they are still investigating what caused the conflagration inside Dow's Glycol II Unit that burned for a day and half between July 14 and July 16. And it's not clear how much of the chemicals actually escaped the facility, instead of being burned up in the fire or being diffused high up in the atmosphere.
"Dow is continuing its investigation of this event and will provide a follow up report as authorized (by state law)," the company told regulators Wednesday.
The fire forced local and state officials to shut highways and send a few hundred people indoors with their air-conditioning off and windows shut for several hours on a steamy night and early morning in mid-July. No injuries have been reported, Dow says.
Ethylene oxide is a highly flammable, colorless gas. With long-term exposure, it is a potent human carcinogen, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says.
The chemical, which is used in the petrochemical industry but also as a critical element in medical sterilization, has gained new scrutiny over the past decade or so after the EPA concluded it was more carcinogenic than earlier believed.
Federal air pollution risk data show it is a major driver of carcinogenic risk in portions of the Mississippi River corridor, triggering federal regulators to call on some plants to cut their emissions.
In a report submitted Wednesday to the state Department of Environmental Quality, Dow officials offered a fuller accounting of what chemicals were released — including many highly flammable hydrocarbons like methane, butane and propane — and estimates for how much of each of them had been released.
Dow officials estimated that 31,525 pounds of ethylene oxide were emitted. That's equivalent to about two-thirds of all reported ethylene oxide air emissions in Louisiana in 2021, the latest federal toxics reporting data say.
The entire 1,500-acre Dow facility averaged about 3,461 pounds of ethylene oxide air emissions annually between 2013 and 2021, the self-reported federal data show.
Over that nine-year period combined, total ethylene oxide emissions at Dow hit 31,153 pounds, the federal data show.
Even more ethyl chloride was emitted in the fire, Dow officials estimated for DEQ: 59,609 pounds, more than twice the amount emitted statewide from all industrial facilities in the state in 2021, federal data show.
In 2021, Dow sent 154 pounds of ethyl chloride into the air.
Also known as chloroethane, ethyl chloride is another flammable colorless gas. It can cause dizziness, a drunken feeling and even unconsciousness in high, short-term doses.
Its long-term carcinogenic effects on humans are unknown, but one two-year study found it caused cancer in female mice that inhaled the gas, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Other sizeable releases were ethylene at 3,892 pounds and methane at 3,330 pounds, both flammable hydrocarbons.
Releases of a collection of several other chemicals were estimated at less than 30 pounds to as little as less than a pound: methane, ethylene, butane, isobutane, propane, cyclopropane, propylene, acetaldehyde and a collection of undetermined volatile organic compounds.
The company also reported less than a pound each of vinyl chloride, another known carcinogen, and methyl chloride.
Dow, its contract air monitoring company, CTEH, and DEQ have all said their air monitoring did not pick up dangerous levels, if any levels at all, of ethylene oxide or other potentially dangerous chemicals outside the facility or in nearby communities.
These finding have drawn criticism and skepticism from local environmental groups, a view amplified again after the large Marathon Petroleum Co. oil refinery fire late last month in Garyville. The fire burned naphtha and sent a dark, towering plume high into the sky over St. John the Baptist, St. James and Ascenison parishes.
"Anyone looking at the smoke can tell that this release is far from contained," Anne Rolfes, executive director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, said in a statement on Aug. 25. "Nearby residents are reporting aggravated asthma and other respiratory symptoms."
In the Dow incident, some experts have said the potent chemicals were combusted in the fire and converted into other, relatively less dangerous chemicals.
In Dow's report to DEQ, the company says combustion of ethylene oxide could have created constituents like methane, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, ethane, ethylene, ethyne, propylene, hydrogen and particulate matter.
But Dow added that the primary constituents would have been carbon monoxide, hydrogen and methane.