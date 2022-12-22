The manufacturer of YellaWood, which announced a $22.5 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish facility in April, said it will spend another $5.9 million to install four new production lines at the plant, a move that will create 25 jobs.
The expansion at the Mansura plant will create 84 indirect jobs, Louisiana Economic Development officials said. Great Southern Wood Preserving already has 79 employees at the plant.
The new production lines will manufacture decking components used in the oil field and for storm relief. Great Southern Wood Preserving plans to start work in the expansion in January and complete the project by October.
Great Southern Wood Preserving announced in the spring it was adding a warehouse, office building and truck maintenance shop at the Mansura plant. That expansion, which should be completed by the end of 2023, is expected to create 58 jobs and 300 construction jobs.
To secure the new expansion, the state gave Great Southern an incentive package that includes the services of the LED FastStart workforce training program and a performance-based retention and modernization tax credit of up to $200,000. Great Southern is also expected to participate in the state's Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.