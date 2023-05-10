Zehnder Communications, a Louisiana-based advertising and communications firm, has transferred ownership to its employees, the company announced Wednesday.
The switch was finalized April 28 through an employee stock ownership plan.
Formed in 1996 by Jeff Zehnder, the company offers strategic marketing, advertising, public relations and design services, among other offerings. It is based in New Orleans and has offices in Baton Rouge, Nashville, and Rosemary Beach, Florida.
“Much of Zehnder’s success is a result of the longevity of our tenured staff which averages almost nine years,” Jeff Zehnder said in a statement. “The move to ESOP showcases our appreciation and continued commitment to our longstanding employees and client relationships.”