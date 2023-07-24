Louisiana's top school leader spoke Monday night to the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, a parental advocacy group that has drawn nationwide controversy for its opposition to COVID rules and support of anti-LGBTQ legislation.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley mostly stuck to talking about state priorities, like early childhood education, literacy and technical education. But he fielded questions from the group about issues like "gender ideology" and faced about a dozen vocal protestors who said he shouldn't be representing the state to such a divisive organization.
Nationally, Moms for Liberty groups have made headlines for pushing to remove library books, opposing vaccine mandates, promoting bans on "critical race theory" and calling for bans on gay teachers talking about their relationships in classrooms, among other controversies. The local chapter has vocally supported controversial bills in the Louisiana Legislature, like one that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
Emily Chenevert, chair of the local Moms for Liberty chapter, said the group is focused on “protecting the innocence of children.”
“We want children to have the right to grow up in the purest form,” she said.
Before Brumley's talk at the Jones Creek library, protestors upset with Brumley's decision to address the group chanted “bans off our bodies, bans off our books” and "separate the church and state, our state is no place for hate.”
“Any group that demonizes or dehumanizes people in its community, especially young people, shouldn’t be a group that has the ear of the superintendent of education,” said Pearl Ricks, an advocate with the Reproductive Justice Action Collective. "When we look at the power, the control and the influence this individual has on our education system, even sharing beliefs with a group like this becomes very dangerous for the people who live here. My hope is that groups that spout and spew and condone hateful rhetoric in their speech don’t have an ear when it comes to our education system."
Kaytlin Matherne, who has 13- and 15-year-old children in school, said Brumley "should not be here to endorse a group that has openly promoted hateful rhetoric."
“This group is openly trying to strip away a parent’s right to get healthcare for their own children," Matherne said.
Some nationwide advocacy groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center have called Moms for Liberty an "anti-government extremist group." Brumley the SPLC’s designation “ridiculous and inappropriate, and really insulting to them.”
In a letter to the group last year, Brumley said he appreciated its advocacy of the idea that "those closest to the children are best suited to make the best decisions."
“Children belong to their parents, not the government. Further, the parent is the child’s first — and foremost — teacher, the letter said.”
Not everyone at the meeting was opposed to Moms for Liberty.
“I support their agenda,” said Tim Babin. “God gave kids to parents, not to the schools or the government.”
Once Brumley's talk was underway, he spoke to a crowd of about 60 people, many of them there in support of the protestors, about less controversial topics, like Louisiana's advancement from 46 to 41 for pre-K12 education in the most recent U.S. News & World Report rankings.
Brumley said he was proud of recent legislation that makes recess mandatory in Louisiana schools, of legislation requiring high schoolers to take financial literacy courses, and of a bill that allows two-year associate degrees to fill teaching vacancies in school districts that accept the qualifications.
During a question and answer section, a member of Moms for Liberty read from a list of pre-selected questions. One asked whether gender ideology has a place in K-12 education.
“The only way I know to answer that is just to make sure that everyone knows that everyone who shows up at school deserves a quality education,” Brumley said. “Certainly, I do not think school teachers should be teaching any form of gender ideology to students.”
Some attendees were upset that their questions weren’t answered. The organizers had taken questions on notecards ahead of the meeting, and selected a handful for Brumley.
Hollis Day, who is running for State Representative in District 66, said he appreciated Brumley’s work.
“We’re in a culture war right now,” Day said. “He’s gotta keep an eye on what’s important and that’s educating kids.”