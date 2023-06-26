Still in the early days of summer, Baton Rouge has already had its 11th Ozone Action Day, less than two weeks after nearly the entire state had had another action day this month, state regulators said.
The sunny, calm air that summer brings to south Louisiana combined with Canadian forest fires this year and the chronic effects of fossil fuel burning create the buildup of smog, or ground-level ozone.
In the Baton Rouge region, ozone concentrations were predicted to be high enough Wednesday that the action day was triggered, warning people with asthma and other health problems that would make them sensitive to ozone to take precautions and the public to cut down on driving and other actions that create ozone.
"This year has been slightly above average — and mainly due to the Canadian smoke issue that we've been having and also the weather conditions are pretty ideal for ozone production," said Peter Cazeaux, an environmental scientist manager over the state Department of Environmental Quality's Air Field Services Section.
DEQ officials added that from May 28 to June 1, the Baton Rouge area had five consecutive Ozone Action Days.
Jean Kelly, a DEQ spokeswoman, said the string of days "is easily the longest stretch of Action Days issued over the last eight years."
An action day is only a forecast that predicts high ozone concentrations at ground level, however, and doesn't necessarily mean ozone limits were exceeded. State air data show, at least in some cases, Baton Rouge air quality has surpassed the safe level for chronic exposure.
Ozone in the upper levels of Earth's atmosphere forms a protective blanket against dangerous forms of solar radiation, but, at the ground level, the chemical made up of three oxygen molecules can cause respiratory and other health effects for the public and harm the terrestrial environment.
Chemical reactions between nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds emitted by cars, trucks, power plants, refineries, and chemical and other industrial plants react with sunlight to make ozone, the U.S Environmental Protection Agency says.
Typically, ozone concentrations reach their peak in the late afternoon and early evening hours before sunset.
Cazeaux said the Baton Rouge area's ozone levels have been slightly above average the past few years, worsened in 2021 by forest fires in Mexico, in 2022 by dust storms from the Sahara Desert and this year by fires in Canada.
Tearing through Canada's great northern evergreen forests that are traditionally locked in frigid cold for most of the year, the record-setting fires have burned nearly 15 million acres of this boreal forest. It is equivalent to an area covering about 45% of the land mass of Louisiana, according to the latest fire reports.
Increased thunderstorms with fire-sparking lightning strikes, drought and unusual heat have conspired to ramp up Canada's traditional forest fire season, sending smoke and haze hundreds of miles into the United States.
In addition to ozone, Cazeaux said, air monitors have picked up elevated levels of particles, likely from the fires, moving down through the state as weather fronts sweep in.
The immediate Baton Rouge area has struggled with ozone pollution in the past and, for several years in the 2000s, the EPA placed the region in non-attainment status.
That's bureaucratic lingo for not meeting minimum levels for long-term exposure to ozone that's safe for the public and the environment.
In 2016, after several years of efforts by DEQ, industry and other groups to cut emissions that cause ozone creation, the EPA placed the area of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville and Livingston parishes back in attainment.
The region hit the threshold while meeting a new, lower ozone standard of 70 parts per billion over an eight-hour period.
Cazeaux said that at this point in the year, it is hard to say what the early batch of Ozone Action Days will mean for the region's overall ozone levels in 2023.
The measurements on Wednesday in Baton Rouge show the air wasn't as bad as had been predicted by the action day, DEQ data show, but wasn't great either.
DEQ air monitors in the Baton Rouge area show ozone concentrations at their peak on Wednesday hit about 80% of the level that would mean the air was unhealthy for the most sensitive groups of people.
The unhealthy level starts at 71 parts per billion of ozone on an eight-hour rolling average, one part per billion over the level that federal regulators say is safe for chronic exposure.
An air monitor at the state Capitol had the highest reading in the Baton Rouge area, peaking around 7 p.m. at 58 parts per billion, state data show.
Other monitors in the region had their highest readings that evening with ozone in the mid- to high 40s to low 50 parts per billion.
All those levels, which were all eight-hour rolling averages, are near or at the safer end of the "moderate" air quality level, according to an EPA air index.
One-hour ozone peaks were higher, but the federal safety index relies on longer term measures.
Monitors at Carville, Dutchtown, LSU and Pride, however, were not recording ozone levels through all or a portion of the peak times Wednesday, so it's also not clear what ozone levels were in those places at potentially the worst times for ozone buildup.
Nearly two weeks ago, ozone levels were worse in Baton Rouge. Another action day had been called on June 8 across much of the state.
While air quality in Baton Rouge hit the moderate zone with elevated ozone on that day, concentrations didn't quite exceed 70 ppb level that's unsafe for sensitive groups. The next day, however, ozone levels were far worse. Four state air monitors — the state Capitol, Carville, Dutchtown and Port Allen — remained several hours that evening at levels that were unhealthy for people sensitive to the pollutant, state data show.
Monitors in Carville and Dutchtown peaked at 87 ppb for two hours that evening, an eight-hour average that was high enough to be unhealthy for anyone, the EPA index says.