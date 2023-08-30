Baton Rouge’s bus system appointed a new interim CEO Tuesday after its previous temporary leader resigned last week.
The Capital Area Transit System Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Theo Richards, the Director of Business Development and Outreach, to the position at a special meeting held Tuesday following the sudden resignation of previous interim CEO Dwana Williams last week after 16 months in the role.
"It has been a privilege to work with the dedicated team here at CATS to connect you to what matters,” Williams said in a statement. “I leave with best wishes for the organization's ongoing growth and success in delivering exceptional transit services to the people of Baton Rouge and Baker."
A special Board meeting had originally been scheduled last week with an agenda item to provide an update on the search for a permanent CEO, but it was postponed following Williams’ resignation.
Williams had worked for the agency since 2003 in numerous managerial roles, including chief operating officer, director of operations and operations manager prior to her appointment as interim CEO.
"We commend Dwana for all of her hard work on behalf of CATS during the past 16 months," said Melissa DeGeneres, President of the CATS Board of Commissioners. "CATS remains committed to providing reliable and efficient transit services to our community. We thank our riders and community partners for their continued support as we move forward with hiring a permanent CEO to lead us into our next chapter."
The search for a new permanent CEO has been underway since former CEO Bill Deville was ousted from the role last year amid numerous scandals at the agency. Deville was stripped of his title and duties months before the Board officially terminated his contract, which included a $190,000 annual salary.
The controversies during Deville's tenure included the firing of former Comptroller John Cutrone, who was accused of illicitly using methamphetamines and amphetamines after a drug test leaked to the public.
The claims against Cutrone were later declared false by the bus system because Cutrone was “lawfully prescribed a common medication for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder,” CATS said in a statement earlier this year. The statement also said Cutrone was not fired over the drug test.
The declaration came soon after CATS agreed to settle a federal lawsuit by Cutrone that said the bus system defamed his character and invaded his privacy.
Prior to his firing, Deville came under fire over a $50,000 investigation into the dissemination of a sex tape depicting two CATS employees.
The investigation led to the termination of eight employees, including four officers of CATS' labor union, which union leaders said at the time was a purposeful attack against them.