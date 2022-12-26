A federal judge in Baton Rouge has ruled that too many of the bus stops for the system that serves the city and Baker are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a ruling that may lead to the Capital Area Transit System addressing the hundreds of dilapidated bus stops and benches scattered across the parish.
U.S. Middle District of Louisiana Chief Judge Shelly Dick earlier this month sided in a summary judgment with two people who use wheelchairs — a Baton Rouge resident who uses CATS’ system twice a week and an LSU student who can’t use the system out of fear of injuring himself — who argued the condition of CATS’ bus stops impede them from accessing the taxpayer-funded bus system.
Gene Wright Jr. and LSU student Joshua Scurria, the two plaintiffs, argued many of CATS’ bus stops “are nothing more than patches of grass/dirt with a pole indicating that it is a bus stop” and many others lack the infrastructure to allow them to easily board a bus, making CATS’ system unsafe and inaccessible for people who qualify under the ADA, according to court filings.
“It is undisputed and uncontroverted that Plaintiffs have been and are being denied the benefits of services, programs or activities for which CATS is responsible, or have otherwise been discriminated against by CATS; and this discrimination is by reason of their disabilities,” Dick wrote in her Dec. 9 ruling.
CATS will now likely be expected to address the compliance of its bus stops on a timeline set by Dick, but the terms of that order are currently being negotiated by CATS and the plaintiffs with a deadline of Jan. 18. If the two parties are unable to come to an agreement by that date, Dick will set the terms of the order, according to her ruling.
“Instead of the judge telling CATS and my clients what’s going to happen, the judge has given us the opportunity to craft that together,” said Andrew Bizer, a New Orleans attorney who represents Wright and Scurria. “That basically means there will be a timeline for making these bus stops compliant, adding landing pads … so wheelchair users can get on and off the bus safely.”
A landing pad is essentially a concrete platform that provides a stable, raised surface from which someone in a wheelchair can safely enter and exit a bus. Most of CATS’ roughly 1,500 bus stops lack this infrastructure, and many of the stops are also without other infrastructure, like sidewalks, that provide accessibility.
An ADA engineering expert employed by the plaintiffs surveyed 269 stops and found that 234, or 87%, do not meet ADA requirements, according to court filings.
CATS did not dispute the experts' findings in its filings responding to the civil lawsuit.
“Even without that pending court case we have to get up to ADA standards,” CATS spokeswoman Deanna Wallace said. “Right now the bus stops, including the benches, are not up to ADA standards, and that’s reflected in the judgment.”
The bus system declined to comment on the ongoing negotiations over Dick’s eventual order, but Wallace said improvements to the system’s bus stops are almost certainly going to be included.
“It's likely that it'll be some sort of tiered percentage system where we have to meet a quota of upgrades per year,” Wallace said.
The cost of that work for the system, which receives more than $19 million through a property tax every year, is unknown, and the timeline of the work will be decided by the two parties or Dick.
CATS and the plaintiffs are also negotiating damages, which Bizer said he expects to only be a few thousand dollars plus attorney’s fees.
Wallace addressed the pending order to the Metro Council during its most recent regular meeting on Dec. 14.
During that meeting, the council approved a 6-month extension with the bus stop bench vendors Vivid Outdoor Advertising Inc., DBA Giraffe Advertising and Geaux Benches, an approval CATS requested to give them more time to work out the terms of the federal order.
The three vendors are under a contract with the city-parish through a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, or a program that seeks contracts with businesses owned by people who are economically or socially disadvantaged.
CATS wants to take that contract under the agency’s oversight rather than the city-parish’s. CATS may begin supplying benches on its own if the three vendors are unable to meet the requirements that are likely to come with Dick’s order, Wallace said.
Councilman Aaron Moak urged CATS to continue using the three vendors, but Wallace said that may not be possible.
“If it comes down to having a DBE business or complying with the law, we have to comply with the law,” Wallace said. “We’re doing everything we can to see if we can bring them into the mix, but if they can’t, we understand that.”
Supplying ADA-compliant landing pads and higher-quality benches will be a requirement for any future contract CATS works out with the vendors, Wallace said. CATS currently does not own any of the benches at its bus stops.
“They have to get up to a certain standard, whether that’s a metal bench or better quality seating,” Wallace said. “At some level, we have to agree they are not where they need to be at this time.”