The bus system for Baker and Baton Rouge is trying to dispel the myth that only a handful of the cities' residents use public transportation through a new, public dashboard, system officials said.
The Capital Area Transit System in October launched CATS Dash, a performance metrics dashboard that's updated monthly on the CATS website, brcats.com.
The dashboard includes monthly bus ridership, microtransit ridership, average age of the bus fleet and the system's monthly on time performance, or the percentage of buses that arrive on schedule.
"We wanted to make sure we upheld our goal of being transparent and holding ourselves accountable for these performance measures," CATS spokeswoman Deanna Wallace said.
The dashboard costs the agency $60 a year to be hosted by web developer Elfsight, Wallace said.
Baton Rouge residents often tell CATS Board of Commissioners member Melissa DeGeneres that they think the bus system only transports a few thousand people a month, she said. There were 116,628 rides on CATS buses in the month of October and 3,808 people rode on the Lynx microtransit service in Baker that same month, according to CATS.
"People don’t realize how many of the essential workers that have to get to the hospital and everywhere else are using the bus system," DeGeneres said.
The data displayed by the dashboard isn't totally flattering to the bus system. October's on time performance of 72.9% is below the system's own monthly goal of 80%, a persistent issue within the system since the start of the pandemic.
CATS’ ridership was also decimated in March 2020 when people throughout the city began to stay home as COVID-19 spread in southeast Louisiana. Before the pandemic, more than 200,000 trips would be taken regularly on a CATS bus every month; that number plummeted to a low of 80,000 in April 2020, according to CATS ridership reports.
Monthly ridership numbers were just under 100,000 in the spring and have continued to rise steadily but slowly to 116,628 trips in October — still well below the system's pre-pandemic ridership.
"We want to make sure people know we're not hiding anything from the public," Wallace said. "This is something that is important to us to help foster trust and to show where we can improve. We know where the baseline is from COVID, and we know where we have to reach."
The system has been criticized recently for a lack of transparency; it is currently battling with the Metro Council over public records tied to an investigation of multiple scandals at CATS earlier this year.
"We are fully cognizant and aware that actions taken in the past have hurt that trust, and we're willing to do whatever it takes to rebuild that trust," Wallace said. "That way, we can be a more effective agency, whether it's working with Metro Council or state officials ... to improve our system for the people."