CATS, the bus system for Baker and Baton Rouge, will settle a federal lawsuit brought by the union representing workers at the agency that accused management of retaliating against employees who spoke out publicly about unsafe working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Capital Area Transit System's Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve a settlement negotiated with CATS' labor union chapter, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1546. The commissioners dedicated $65,000 to the settlement.
While both parties declined to provide further details of the settlement until it's approved by U.S. District Judge Shelley Dick, plaintiff Shavez Smith declared the decision a victory for the union.
"It was a no-win situation for them," Smith said. "If they thought they had a leg to stand on, this would not be the case. The court date was approaching so they had to settle or go to court, and if it went to court, the amount we were asking for was a lot more."
The settlement will enable the two parties to work better together, CATS interim CEO Dwana Williams said in a statement Tuesday.
"CATS is pleased that we were able to come to an amicable resolution with the Local Union 1546 of the Amalgamated Transit Union on this matter," Williams wrote. "We are moving forward together, with a renewed spirit of mutual cooperation, and focused on our shared goal — providing the people of Baton Rouge and Baker with safe, efficient and reliable transit service."
Conflict between management and CATS' union began in 2020 when union leadership held a press conference to decry what they say was inadequate personal protective equipment and watered down hand sanitizer for bus drivers risking their lives to work during the pandemic.
That summer, CATS fired four of the union's leaders, saying they were untruthful and failed to cooperate in an internal investigation into the dissemination of a sexually explicit video filmed off-premises by two CATS employees. The lawsuit called the investigation "out of proportion to the incident" and said it served only as a cover to engage in a "mass firing" of union activists.
The lawsuit asked the courts to reinstate the fired union members and provide back pay. It argued that their First Amendment rights were violated.
Smith and the other plaintiffs in the lawsuit have already been reinstated through arbitration. The arbitrator in Smith's case ruled he was fired unjustly. Despite those reinstatements, the lawsuit continued because of the union's claims that their rights to speech and assembly were violated, Smith said.
The union says its members also faced retaliation for speaking out against "corrupt business practices within CATS management," targeting former CEO Bill Deville and other top administrators.
For years, the union's leadership was at loggerheads with CATS' management, but relations have improved over the last several months.
Deville was removed by the Board of Commissioners in April and replaced with Williams. Under Williams, CATS management was able to restart stalled negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement with the union that was approved by the board and the union in August.