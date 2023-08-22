A judge rejected Monday a five-term Ascension Parish councilman's attempt to disqualify an election challenger, even though he hired a private investigator — who is also a candidate for parish president — to surveil the homes of his election challenger.
Councilman Dempsey Lambert had accused businessman Michael Todd Varnado of living outside Council District 5 in the Galvez area and providing an address on his candidacy form that was in the district but not where he actually lived.
Judge Steven Tureau, however, found that a case could be made for Varnado's living at either address, on Danny Road outside the Galvez-area council district or at Marty Low Road inside the district and across the street from Councilman Lambert.
The 23rd Judicial District Court judge also cited past precedent that allowed candidates to remain on the ballot despite "technical difficulties" in their candidacy papers and pointed to the repeated conclusions of the courts that the law encourages candidates to run for office.
He also noted that Varnado fell under an exception for candidates after a redistricting year that allows them to run even when they don't live in the district, as long as they had previously lived in the district before reapportionment. The Danny Road home had been pushed out of District 5 during redistricting for the 2020 census.
Varnado and his attorney, Matthew Percy, welcomed the ruling and its affirmation that elections should be settled at the polls. Varnado said he didn't think his opponent wanted to face a challenger.
Lambert, who declined to comment after the hearing, had testified that he didn't mind facing an election challenge as long as candidates follow the same rules he must. His attorney, Kim Segura Landry, informed Tureau that an appeal was planned.
The primary election is Oct. 14.
During the two-and-a-half-hours hearing at the Gonzales courthouse, Tureau heard from Varnado, Chief Deputy Assessor Justin Champlin, Lambert and Murphy Painter, a candidate for parish president and former lawman who is a licensed private investigator. Painter had been hired by Lambert to investigate Varnado's residency.
The hearing featured a few heated moments between Judge Tureau and Landry and Painter. The judge and the lawyer clashed over procedural steps in presenting evidence and the reading of election law.
More than once, Tureau cut off arguments with Landry after he had ruled. Tureau, at one point, threatened Painter with contempt of court for continuing to speak out of turn to Landry and not in response to attorneys' questions while on the stand.
Varnado testified that he had moved to a trailer home he owns on Marty Low earlier this year to care for his grandmother, who is in her mid-80s. He said he has been in the process of moving his family to that home inside the council district and adjusting his records but said it has been difficult while running his businesses and helping manage a family with three young children. His wife and children haven't moved to Marty Low, he testified.
Following records gathering and nighttime and early morning surveillance from public roads of Varnado's two addresses, Painter testified that it was his judgment as an investigator that Varnado was still living on Danny Road.
Varnado's driver's license and voter registration, changed earlier this year, are at Marty Low inside the district, according to Painter's testimony.
Varnado's business records are still tied to Danny Road outside the district. Until after the lawsuit was filed, Varnado's vehicle registration had also been at Danny Road, Painter testified. Varnado doesn't claim homestead exemption at either address.
During nighttime surveillance Wednesday, Painter found Varnado's truck and another vehicle registered to Varnado and his wife at Danny Road about 10 p.m. — the vehicles were registered then at Danny Road. Painter found a red vehicle belonging to Varnado's grandmother at Marty Low about 15 minutes later.
In the days after the suit was filed and publicized, Painter photographed Varnado's truck at the Marty Low address and the grandmother's vehicle at Danny Road. Varnado said he sometimes drove the red vehicle, however.
Before the judge's ruling, Landry, the councilman's attorney, argued she had made the initial case that Varnado didn't live in the district and that he had failed to meet the burden to prove otherwise.
Percy argued Varnado did live in the district, at Marty Low Road, but even if the court found Varnado didn't live there, the state exemption was available for Varnado to stay in the race.