Chase Melancon, the newly elected chairman of the Ascension Parish Council, says he'd like to see a change in the way the local governing body runs its oversight committees, as a few members continue to air concerns with the parish administration's openness.
The first-term councilman from St. Amant and outgoing head of the parish's east bank drainage panel says he wants to cut out regular monthly meetings for some committees and put an end to at least one standing committee, Strategic Planning.
The council uses its standing committees as a way to develop new rules and budgetary changes, keep up with finances and public works projects, and vet the actions of the parish administration. Streamed online and aired on television, the meetings also provide a regular public view of the council's plans.
But Melancon said that the council last year had several committees that did not meet because of a lack of a quorum, which means they didn't have the minimum number of members needed to hold a public meeting.
The Finance Committee — the entire council sits on that one — would still meet every month, he added, but some other committees with only a portion of the council sitting on them could meet only when there is something to discuss.
"If we need a meeting, absolutely let's have it. If we're having a meeting just to have a meeting, that's a lot of extra work and time for staff that is unnecessary, and there's not many things we can't move to Finance if we need to," he said in an interview.
Strategic Planning, for instance, has been used by several councils to explore and develop new policies for local government but has also used as a place to kill ideas.
That panel, which Melancon chaired a few years ago to propose new development restrictions, hasn't had quorums, in particular, this past year.
The new proposal comes as the Parish Council named Melancon as its new chairman Thursday night in Donaldsonville without opposition. Only one member, Dempsey Lambert, was absent.
Councilwoman Teri Casso nominated Melancon as the last chairman for this council term. No one else was nominated for the post. Elections for Parish Council, president and other top parish offices are coming this fall.
It wasn't immediately clear where the council stood on Melancon's proposal, but some members have chafed at what they contend is a lack of transparency from the administration of President Clint Cointment.
That dispute popped up again Thursday night shortly after Melancon took the gavel from outgoing council chairman John Cagnolatti.
Melancon had opened the floor to questions for the parish president after he had given a brief report. Councilman Aaron Lawler, the current chairman of the council Transportation Committee, asked about the status of parish roads department, including its staffing.
Lawler said later that one of his concerns is adding to the department's engineering staff to move road projects along. The lack of engineers, he said, is overworking Joey Tureau, the parish's director of transportation.
Lawler told the president that he hasn't been able to get his questions answered through normal channels.
"I'm just, I'm trying to get an answer. I've tried to do this privately. I've tried to do it outside the meeting like the president asked. I don't know when I'm going to get an answer," he said.
Cointment refused to respond but directed Lawler to his staff.
"It's funny how we started this when the cameras started rolling," Cointment said, referring public access video cameras in chambers. He added he wasn't "going to go down this road in 2023."
Over the past three years, Cointment has bristled at having questions put to him in council meetings without some advance notice, arguing they seemed designed to put him on the spot in the public eye.
But Lawler told Cointment he had followed the president's requested process of submitting questions in advance of meetings and hadn't yet received any answers in subsequent meetings or directly from top staff, who, Lawler said, also aren't attending Transportation Committee meetings.
Lawler later provided some emails he sent the administration. They dated from mid-and late December and mid-November.
In addition to running council meetings, the council chair can be powerful as a central point of contact between the administration and council and by having an important say in deciding what the council discusses and votes on.
The council chair also names who sits on council subcommittees and who leads them.
But, as chair, Melancon can't eliminate the standing committees without an ordinance change, which requires a vote of the full council.
Also, it is the committees' chairs who decide when subcommittees meet, not the council chair, but Melancon said he is considering other unspecified changes to the council's bylaws. They would also need a vote of the full council.
Cagnolatti did not seek reelection to a second term as council chair and lost a vote Thursday to be vice chairman. Councilman Alvin "Coach" Thomas won it instead.
That vote was affected by Councilman Lambert's absence Thursday, as the 11-member council tied 5-5 on the first vote without Lambert in chambers.
On a second try, Thomas won the seat 6-4 after Lawler switched his vote from Cagnolatti to Thomas.