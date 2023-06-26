A seven-year-boy died in a fire overnight in Livingston Parish; his mother was able to get three of her children out, but, when she tried to get back in for her son, was unable to, due to the blaze that totaled the mobile home, Chief Joseph Koczrowski of Fire District No. 5 said.
The fire department got a call shortly after midnight Sunday night and responded to the fire in the 800 block of Caliente Avenue with four firetrucks and 12 firefighters, Koczrowski said.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Acadian Ambulance were also at the scene, he said.
The fire appears to have started in the kitchen, Koczrowski said.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.