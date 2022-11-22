Back in September, employees with Catholic Charities of the Baton Rouge Diocese started calling people they served with an important question: What do you want for Christmas?
"These are our client families, we know them," said Carol Spruell, marketing and communication coordinator for Catholic Charities. "We get sizes for clothing, what kind of action figures for the children."
"There are lots of bicycles on the wish lists," she said.
Parents are asked for to make wish lists, too.
"The kids love seeing their parents opening presents," Spruell said. "A lot of people want bed linens, and if we don't get the colors, we call back. Those are happy problems."
For safety reasons, the gift-giving program shifted to gift cards in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID pandemic. But this year, Christmas wish lists have made a return — and sponsors will be shopping from them once again.
Churches, businesses, agencies and individuals have played Santa for the gift-giving program for more than 40 years, Spruell said.
The people they'll be buying for have been served this year through Catholic Charities' various initiatives, like its affordable housing program and its Parents and Children Together program that helps build resilient families, through home visitation services.
Seniors who serve as foster grandparents to school children, through Catholic Charities, have been encouraged to make Christmas wish lists, as have "our new neighbors" — refugees and immigrants from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Cuba," said Spruell.
Close to 600 families, single adults and senior citizens will have presents to unwrap this Christmas through the gift-giving program, she said.
People who would like to sponsor a family or individual with gifts this year have until Dec. 5 to do so and can visit christmas.ccdiobr.org to learn how.