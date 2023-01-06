Canadian National officials say they still don't know why eight tank cars derailed on their track in eastern St. James Parish this fall, spilling hydrochloric acid and forcing an evacuation.
But federal regulators have placed the incident under their maximum level of scrutiny in an effort to determine the cause.
One of the derailed tank cars, which held 20,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid, broke open during the Nov. 2 derailment near La. 642. The acid spilled, seeped into surrounding soil and released a heavier-than-air, caustic vapor that forced a 26-hour evacuation for about 200 homes.
Earlier this week, two CN executives appeared before the St. James Parish Council in Convent. One of them detailed the company's response to the derailment and spill and apologized for the impact the incident has had on the community.
"We are regulated by multiple federal entities in the way we operate and in the way we conduct business, and we're highly scrutinized on our safety and I will tell you we have a strong safety record. We take it very seriously," Stacey Lyons, a CN spokeswoman, told the St. James Parish Council earlier this week. "So please believe me when I say that we apologize."
The North American railroad company has more than 20,000 miles of track.
The Federal Railroad Administration is conducting a probe into the derailment, assigning it a "Level 3" designation. That means "the most exhaustive level of scrutiny an accident/incident can receive," according to an agency official.
An FRA official also said this week that the agency's investigation may be concluded as early as February; however, additional time may be required to determine the cause and any potential contributing factors.
FRA officials have previously said that accident investigation can vary considerably in duration and that agency investigative teams can ask for more time to gather information, conduct forensic analyses and take other steps.
In mid-December, CN submitted a required report to FRA that detailed the company's version of events, executives said.
But, in an interview, Chris Lanoue, CN's senior dangerous goods officer, said that report did not provide a cause for the crash. Lyons added the company is working closely with the FRA to continue to try to determine why the crash happened.
Lyons told the Parish Council that the company has neutralized and removed contaminated soil, replaced it with other soil, and has taken other steps to monitor and clean up the site where the spill happened just north of River Road.
The company also paid to house evacuated residents in hotels.
Lanoue said the state Department of Environmental Quality is still looking at CN's cleanup work to see if any more monitoring is necessary.
Once federal investigators finish their work, the report has to undergo an internal review process before a final report is issued and made public online.
FRA officials declined to comment about the investigation's specifics. Incidents that are the result of a violation of railroad regulations can result in an enforcement action, including possible civil penalties.