On a typical day, Veterans Plumbing Repairs fields between 10 and 15 calls for service. On Tuesday, they had 37 calls before lunch.
That was nothing, however, compared to the flood of nearly 300 calls owner Shawn Carney said he received between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“We’re working around the clock and we’re still receiving mass amounts of calls,” he said.
The influx came after a nearly four-day cold snap hit the Baton Rouge area during the holiday weekend, leaving hundreds of households without running water as frigid temperatures caused the water inside their pipes to expand, increasing pressure on the hardware until it finally burst.
In an effort to keep up with demand, Carney hired two more plumbers and brought in several from his hometown in Texas, but as of Tuesday afternoon, he said, about 200 customers were still waiting for a call back from his crew.
In his 14 years in the business, he’s never seen anything like it.
“I’m just trying to free up more time so I can help the community, because a lot of people are just completely without water,” Carney said.
David Murphy, owner of Rooter Man Plumbing, estimates his company has seen calls increase by 85% since Friday.
“They’re still coming in,” he said. “I’ve got a guy who just got called for six different leaks in one location. That’s crazy.”
Baton Rouge isn’t alone. Communities have been reporting problems with their water systems as the country recovers from the impact of an unprecedented winter storm that brought blizzards, record-low temperatures and heavy rains to more than 60% of the U.S.
Described by the National Weather Service as a “bomb cyclone,” the agency estimated the storm put roughly 200 million people nationwide under some form of winter advisory between Dec. 21 and Dec. 25.
Over Christmas, the city of Selma, Alabama declared a state of emergency after several days of frigid temperatures caused many of the region’s water pipes to burst. Facing a potential water shortage, Selma’s mayor urged affected homeowners to turn off their water supplies immediately to prevent more major losses.
Also on Christmas, residents of Jackson, Mississippi — where aging water infrastructure became the subject of a federal Environmental Protection Agency investigation in September after heavy rains overwhelmed the city’s system — were once again issued a boil-water advisory as temperatures dropped to a low of 11 degrees, causing significant leaks to water pipes, the city’s mayor said.
Many communities in the Baton Rouge region, including parts of Assumption and Lafourche parishes, were still under boil water advisories Tuesday.
Adrienne Mire, vice president of human resources for Baton Rouge Water Company, said the company's emergency line received about 10 times its typical call volume on both Saturday and Monday. In total, she said, Baton Rouge Water received over 250 emergency calls from residents since Friday.
Though she emphasized Baton Rouge Water has no way to formally track how many households are dealing with the issue, Mire — who noted that Baton Rouge itself was never under a boil water advisory — said nearly all of the calls emergency workers responded to were for broken pipes.
“Any time we have this extended kind of cold, these are the numbers we’re likely to see,” she said.
To prevent pipes from bursting, Carney advises his customers to leave their faucets running during cold spells and to make sure their pipes are insulated.
“I send out emails to customers explaining to them to not just leave it at a drip. You’ve got to put it at a full stream,” he said. “I also tell them to adjust their flappers in their toilets a little bit so that the toilet constantly runs.”
Murphy said leaving cabinet doors open also allows for heat from the rest of the house to warm water pipes.
He added that outdoor water faucets should be covered.
“The number one problem people have is they leave their water hose on thinking it’s going to act as an insulator, but the water hose is going to hurt more than help,” he said. “You’ve got to take the hose off and wrap the (pipe) with a towel.”
For those facing a days-long wait until their pipes are fixed, Murphy said, the best option is to fill a bathtub with extra water before turning off the system to prevent water from leaking and damaging parts of the home.
“A lot of this stuff, if you prepare for it, you won’t need to call a plumber,” he said.