While Geni Landry's SUV bobbed and spun in a flooded ditch along Rieger Road in Baton Rouge during the heavy rains on June 6, cars and trucks drove past her — so the great-grandmother began saying her prayers, worried she might not get out.

"I thought I was going to die," Landry said. "No one would stop."

Finally the right driver came by and pulled over at the sight. After seeing the woman trapped inside, Bryce Black navigated his way through the more than 7 feet of water to help get Landry to safety.

And on Thursday afternoon in a reunion at The Advocate, where the ditch is located, Landry was able to thank the good Samaritan for rescuing her.

"You saved my life, you know," she said, hugging the 34-year-old Black. “My family thanks you, I thank you; it was a nightmare.”

Black said when he looked through the vehicle's window, he saw a woman who could have been his mother, and knew he had to jump into action.

"I looked in the car, and I kind of saw my mom, so I knew it was someone who may need a little help," Black said. “I’m glad to do it, I really am."

Black, a husband and father, lives in Baton Rouge and works for an industrial company. Landry, a great-grandmother, lives in Gonzales.

Black helped Landry escape through the window of her SUV, then helped carry her through the water up the bank of the ditch. Landry said she tried to swim, but the current was overwhelming. Both said they could not stand from the spot of her vehicle.

After the rescue, Black left the scene in front of The Advocate building too soon for Landry to really thank him, she said. The reunion Thursday became the second time they met — this time a tad more dry.

"I was hanging on for dear life," Landry said, thanking Black for his response in her time of need. "Your mom must be proud of you."

Black said he was glad everything worked out.

"All these other folks were driving by and I thought surely someone’s going to stop, right?” Black said. "I was just trying to do the right thing."