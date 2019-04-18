The Livingston Parish School Board, on a split vote Thursday, tapped Joe Murphy, an assistant superintendent with the district, to take over the top job.

The board, voting on paper ballots, had initially deadlocked on whom to hire to take over from retiring superintendent Rick Wentzel.

Although Wentzel’s contract ends June 15, he has said he will step aside to allow his successor to begin serving in that position immediately.

Four members voted on a first ballot for Murphy and four voted for Jody Purvis, the district's supervisor of high school curriculum. Frank Parrino cast the lone vote for Bruce Chaffin, the district's human resources director.

On the second ballot, Parrino changed his vote to Murphy, joining board members Jan Benton, David "Bo" Graham, Bradley Harris and Buddy Mincey Jr.

Voting for Purvis were Jeff Cox, Devin Gregoire, Kellee Hennessy Dickerson and Brad Sharp.

After the final vote, Mincey, the board chairman, apologized to Murphy for being unable to deliver a unanimous vote.

"Each one of us is elected to vote as we think is best," Mincey said, adding that what happens in the past does not matter, only what happens in the future.

"We may have a divided house now, but we will rely on your leadership to bring us back together," Mincey said.

Gregoire, who cast his vote for Purvis, echoed that sentiment, saying he will support Murphy in the role.

"Even though you weren’t my selection, I want you to know that you are selected and I'm 100 percent behind you," Gregoire said.

Benton added that all three internal candidates brought a lot to the table for the school system.

"You all are a part of this team and make us better than we are," she said.

Neither of the other two candidates interviewed for the top job — Elizabeth Duran Swinford and C. Michael Robinson, both former superintendents in other states — received any votes Thursday.

Murphy said in an interview after the meeting that he trusts the transition will happen seamlessly because of the qualified staff who work for the school system.

He said he plans in the near future to go to Baton Rouge and advocate for employee pay raises currently being debated at the Legislature.

"We will fight for that every day, all day," he said.

Murphy said his motivation as superintendent will be the children of the parish, and he wants to put them first in "whatever we do, in all of our discussions."

He said his top focus will be rebuilding the three flooded schools in Denham Springs and professional development for staff.

Murphy, who lives in Walker, said he began his career in retail management and transitioned to education at age 31.

He holds a bachelor's degree in secondary social studies education from LSU and a master's of educational administration and supervision from the University of Southern Mississippi. He also holds an Educational Leader Level 3 certificate, according to his resume.

Murphy has served as assistant superintendent since 2015. Prior to that, he was supervisor of instruction since 2006.

He was the principal at Southside Junior High School from 1999 to 2006. He began teaching in Livingston Parish as a middle school social studies teacher at Southside Junior High School in 1992.

A salary and contract were not discussed Thursday night. Wentzel, who will remain as a consultant until his contract ends, has been paid a salary of $135,000 per year.