More than 40,000 job openings are waiting to be filled in Baton Rouge, and an economic study revealed Baton Rouge Community College's potential to close the gap.
At a panel to announce the report Tuesday afternoon, BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp emphasized the school's importance to the local economy.
“Coming out of a pandemic, Baton Rouge lost a huge number of jobs,” he said. “We added 10,000 jobs back to the city in the last month, but we’re still trying to reach pre-pandemic labor levels. BRCC is the glue that attempts to close the gaps in the needs of our economy.”
Philip Smith, vice chancellor, said 92% of the school’s in-state residents get hired within 5 years of graduating from BRCC.
“This is the vision at work,” he said. “That we can help not only our students but our local economy grow to be the best they can possibly be.”
Emsi, a labor market analytics firm, conducted a study that examined the economic benefits of BRCC. It showed that for each dollar invested in BRCC, each of the school’s 23,000 students gains $5.30 in future earnings. For every 90 jobs in Baton Rouge, the school supports one.
BRCC provides $297.5 million in added income and supports 4,520 jobs throughout the city. Alumni and the businesses they work for support most of that income, bringing in $236.9 million. The rest comes through the university’s annual payroll and students’ daily spending at local businesses.
Willie Smith, BRCC chancellor, said the report’s findings solidify the school's role in the city.
“BRCC is an essential asset to our community in terms of educational success, workforce development and economic growth,” Smith said. “Our students go on to fill well-paying jobs for essential businesses in our area, representing a win-win for our economy and our graduates.”
Between BRCC’s manufacturing, construction, computer technology, health care, automotive and professional programs, graduating students are “armed with education,” said Lisa Williams, associate commissioner for workforce education and training with the Louisiana Board of Regents.
“We’ve established a north star, a goal, that 60% of workforce age adults in Baton Rouge will have at least a technical certification by 2030,” she said. “Higher education isn’t always ‘hire’ education, and we’re working to change that.”
Jennifer Burgess, who graduated from BRCC in 2017, said professors and advisors set her up to get hired at IBM directly after graduation.
“They gave me one-on-one attention, showed me my options and helped me with my resume, LinkedIn profile and applications,” Burgess said. “They even took my headshots that I use for my badge at IBM.”
Burgess said her success is the product of a community college that fights for its students to get hired.
“It changed my life - and my salary,” she said. “I bought a house.”