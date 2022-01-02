Plants overflow from a rain garden planted by Water Wise NOLA in the Treme neighborhood as Healthy Community Services executive director Angela Chalk leads a tour of neighborhoods working to reduce flooding through storm water management and gardening practices during the Water Fall Fest in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. The festival, hosted by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, connected residents with local businesses and non-profits promoting green infrastructure and working to fight climate change.