A girl who was captured on a viral video being restrained by two teachers at Ponchatoula Junior High School in March was arrested Wednesday, along with her mother, in what authorities say is an investigation unrelated to the school incident, according to the family's lawyer.

The 14-year-old girl and her mother, Althea Abron, were arrested when detectives came to serve an arrest warrant on the mother that was related to an identity theft investigation from 2018, as well as another search warrant, said John Williams, a New Orleans-based lawyer representing the family.

After video shows white teachers restraining black Ponchatoula student, man accused in bomb threat A 22-year-old man was arrested after police say he called in a bomb threat to a Ponchatoula school Friday, apparently in response to a video c…

A detective informed him the girl was arrested because of "some actions she took during the arrest of her mother," Williams said. Due to the weather and the holiday, she will not have a bond hearing until Tuesday, he said.

Williams said the girl's brother was also taken into custody.

Dawn Panepinto, a spokeswoman for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, confirmed that deputies arrested Abron Wednesday on charges "not related to the PJHS incident." She declined to release any information regarding juveniles.

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson confirmed the girl is being held at the Florida Parishes Detention Center for "interfering with an investigation," although he did not know to what investigation this charge related.

Layrisson said his agency has concluded its investigation into the incident at Ponchatoula Junior High School. He turned the findings over to Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, who has not yet decided whether to file charges against the students or teachers involved.

The video posted to Facebook by Abron captures the aftermath of a fight between two students at the school, Layrisson has said. It shows two teachers trying to pin the girl down on the concrete, with one of them cursing her as the other drags her by the leg.

In the weeks since the March 29 incident, Abron has been outspoken about her concerns about how her daughter was treated at school, telling various news outlets that she would seek justice. She also retained Williams, who said he had put the Ponchatoula Police and Tangipahoa Parish School system on notice of his representation.

Williams said he believes the arrest is retaliatory, although he does not have enough information at this time to draw a concrete connection between the incident at the junior high school and the recent arrests. But he said the timing and the fact that the girl is being held in detention are part of what leads him to that suspicion.

"It smells of it (retaliation)," he said.

Report: Video of teachers restraining student is 'disturbing,' Tangipahoa schools leader says The Tangipahoa Parish schools superintendent said the video that circulated on social media last week showing two teachers physically restrain…

Check back for updates to this story.