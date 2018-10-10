SORRENTO — Entering the last year of a five-year contract for trash service, town officials are mulling a $2 to $5 monthly increase in trash user fees and are expected to make a final decision early next month.
The Town Council is considering the increase in the $20 user fee in anticipation of an automatic rate increase from trash provider Republic Services starting Dec. 1, town and city officials said.
Under that contract, Sorrento pays Republic Services for municipal trash service. Residents then pay the town trash user fees.
Town officials say town user fees haven't gone up in seven years, but they now want enough cushion for the future as Republic's rates to the town will be close to the full $20 trash user fee.
"I think, with this, we've absorbed probably three or four increases over the past several years, and we just need to pass on the increase this time," Mayor Mike Lambert told the Town Council earlier this month.
Republic's increase to the town, which is based on the Consumer Price Index, will raise the town's cost for trash service from $18.35 to $19.28 per household per month. The company serves 521 Sorrento households, a company spokeswoman said Monday.
In addition to Republic's rates, though, the town is responsible for trash billing and other administrative costs and distribution of trash containers, town officials said.
Republic Services provides trash pickup twice a week in Sorrento, including for small items outside the trash cart. The company makes monthly rounds for bulky items. Republic Services does not offer recycling.
Trash collected in the town is hauled to the Colonial Landfill off La. 70 just outside the town limits.
Republic's increase to the town is the first in the past three years, Lambert said Monday.
The town's last user fee increase for residents, from $18 to $20 per month, happened in August 2011, town officials said.
Karla Swacker, municipal services manager for Republic, said the rate increase under the company's contract with the town was supposed to take effect Sept. 1. The trash company agreed to delay the increase to allow the town time for proper public notice of the proposed user fee increase.
At the recommendation of Lambert, the Town Council has called for a public hearing 6 p.m. Nov. 6 to consider an increase in trash user fees from $20 per month to $22 per month, but the council left open the option that the increase could go to $25 per month.
During discussion of the proposed user fee increase Oct. 2, Councilman Randy Anny floated the possibly of moving the figure to $25 per month, an idea Lambert said he had considered.
Anny noted that the trash collection rates outside the town are double what the town charges, yet trash costs continue to rise for the town.
"If we need to do it to $25," Councilwoman Patti Poche added, "we need to do it to $25 now, because you get the slack (from the public) one time."
Swacker said Republic Service's rates in the unincorporated parts of Ascension are higher than in the town because the company has to negotiate with each homeowner and bear the risk of nonpayment.
The town's current user fee collection rate is about 97 percent, Lambert said.