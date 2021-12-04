A national animal cruelty conference brought prosecutors, veterinarians, crime experts and animal advocates together at LSU’s veterinary school this week in an effort to reduce violent crime by, in a sense, cross-pollinating their fields of study.
The Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, initially using federal funding, hosted its first conference in 2009, and David LaBahn, president of the association, said that since then the location of the three-day event has varied each year to create a national network.
“Baton Rouge, and specifically here at LSU, is a prime location to get lawyers, investigators, and veterinarians in the same room,” LaBahn said. “With the law school and the vet school in one place and a district attorney who cares about violence against animals, we can combine our experiences to stop abuse.”
He said that Louisiana has an unquestioned issue with animal cruelty, specifically animal fighting rings, but the state is equipped with ways to respond with legal action. The conference, he said, gives those entities the best shot at convicting abusers.
Dr. Herman Soong, forensic neuropsychology expert and professor at Tulane University in New Orleans, gave a seminar Thursday about the link between violence against animals and violence against humans.
“People who abuse animals lack a certain amount of empathy that allows them to be violent in other ways,” Soong said. “There is a well-established connection between animal abuse and violent crime. Violence is violence, and violent people don’t stop at a single species.”
Soong said prosecutors reach out to forensic psychiatrists to build their cases against animal abusers.
“Animals can’t testify,” he said. “So we are their voices.”
He said animal abusers can be separated into three categories: serious intentional abusers, immature abusers and unwitting abusers. Soong and others can identify which category a defendant falls into, and that helps determine whether prosecutors should pursue incarceration, education or therapy for the accused.
A segment on Friday focused on cockfighting, a form of animal cruelty that is especially prevalent in rural areas of Louisiana. In a cockfight, two roosters are equipped with metal spurs (called gaffs) or knives that are tied to their legs. Handlers release them in a ring as they fly up and cut each other until one rooster dies.
In August 2021, a Morgan City man faced 147 counts of cockfighting after officials found 166 chickens and 16 goats on his Amelia property in unsafe conditions. He was also wanted for drug charges, an enterprise that is often associated with cockfighting.
“Animal fights are a swap-meet for crime,” said David Rosengard, attorney with the Animal Defense Fund. “You find drugs, illegal guns and even human trafficking at these fights.”
Senior Assistant Attorney General Michelle Welch and investigator Amy Katherine Taylor from Virginia said cockfighting cases are easily thwarted when investigators don’t collect evidence correctly.
To bust a cockfighting ring, like many other organized crime enterprises, agencies have to send people undercover. Welch and Taylor said undercover operations and subsequent raids are “exceptionally dangerous” because of the prevalence of drugs and firearms at animal fights.
“It’s a money-making scheme, and you can guarantee these people will have guns — and shoot them — to protect their money,” Taylor said. “You have to be ready to run.”
During a raid, Welch said, investigators have to gather every piece of evidence to help prosecutors make their case: gaffs, knives, leather straps, tape, shears, trophies, plaques, transport boxes and record books are all puzzle pieces that show judges and juries a full picture of the crime.
“People take pride in their cockfights,” Taylor said. “One guy accused of running a cockfighting ring came into court wearing a cap that had ‘cockfighter’ embroidered on it. Most of them won’t admit they’ve done anything wrong.”
To some people, especially in rural areas, cockfighting is not seen as cruelty, but as culture.
In 2020, a pastor in Livingston Parish sued local government over the ban on cockfighting, saying the sport is a religious practice. Taylor and Welch said families say they attend fighting pits as a bonding activity.
“There is an inherent harm in cockfighting,” Rosengard said. “It fundamentally seeks to harm a living creature for pleasure, not food, and there is no religious exemption for cruelty.”
Convicted cockfighters in Louisiana can face fines, prohibitions on owning poultry and felony charges that stop them from legally buying guns. When facing federal charges, a cockfighter can spend a year or two in jail if convicted.
To further animal cruelty education and conviction efforts, Soong and his wife gave LSU’s veterinary school a $3.1 million endowment for a forensic vet clinic that will help law enforcement and prosecutors build cases against animal abusers.
The association partnered with the Animal Legal Defense Fund, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office and the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine to put on the annual event. District Attorney Hillar Moore invited the partners to hold the conference in Baton Rouge biannually.