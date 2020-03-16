The East Baton Rouge Library won't hold any large events and is shortening its hours of operation because of the coronavirus.
But that doesn't mean you can't get access to books, newspapers, magazines and audiobooks, along with movies, music and ideas for amusing youngsters and yourself.
If you do need to go to the library, hours for all locations will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., closed 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., reopening until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to a news release. Libraries will be cleaned at mid-day breaks, the release says.
The Digital Library is free for anyone with a current East Baton Rouge Parish Library card. Visit ebrpl.com/digital.html to find out all what is available.
If you don’t have a library card, temporary virtual cards allow access to most digital products. See the “Library Services” tab at ebrpl.com for more information.
Library staffers are also ready to help out on how to use mobile devices and to download content, such as e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and streaming media. The library website also has many information guides on how to access downloadable media on a variety of mobile devices.
Drive-through pickup/drop-off window service will be available at the EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., and EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway.
The online library offers a variety of learning tools and platforms. Learn a new language with Mango and Pronunciator, a new craft with CreativeBug, about food with AtoZ World Foods and mental matters with BrainHQ.
Special resources designed for young children include Miss Humblebee’s Academy, Pebble Go, Sesame Street E-books, Early World of Learning, and Scholastic Watch and Learn.
The library's Children’s Services staff maintains a curated list of suggested sites on its homepage, ebrpl.com/Kids/index.html, which offer access to fun activities for kids, preschool resources, museums with digital tours, parenting information and homework help.
Library staffers have also created and posted more than 40 story time videos on its Facebook Page, accessible from the Library Kids Page or via facebook.com/EBRPLKids.
Resources geared to elementary students include: Tumble Books, Tumble Book Cloud Jr., Tumble Math, Pebble Go Next, Abdo Zoom, Scholastic Flix Collection: ScienceFlix, TrueFlix, BookFlix & FreedomFlix, plus Muzzy Language Learning and OverDrive eReading Room.
Resources geared especially to teens include: TeenBookCloud, OverDrive; Kanopy.
Homework Louisiana offers free online tutoring with master teachers for students in kindergarten through college from 2 p.m. until midnight daily.
Learning Express offers coursework assistance and practice tests on-demand.
Tools and resources on the coronavirus can be found on the Infoguide at ebrpl.libguides.com/coronavirus.