Chuck Lockhart knows where to find warmth emanating from buildings and vents in downtown Baton Rouge that make him semi-inured to the winter chill.
Lockhart, 54, spent 23 years in the plumbing industry, a trade that paid him $30 an hour before his home and vehicle flooded in 2016.
“Now I sleep real light in my sleeping bag on the concrete outside,” he said. “I wake up with every footstep that passes by, worried that someone will try and steal my stuff.”
His black backpack holds everything he owns: two shirts, two pairs of pants, a cracked phone, toiletries and water. So he can’t let it out of sight.
“It’s a low-down person who steals from a homeless man,” he said. “But it happens all the time.”
Lockhart is one in a group of 16 homeless men who help each other survive downtown, sleeping under the concrete ramps and awnings of the Raising Cane’s River Center.
As temperatures drop and evictions and displacement pick up in hurricane-hammered and pandemic-plagued South Louisiana, residents report seeing more people living on the streets of Baton Rouge.
Some are college graduates. Some had white-collar careers and high-paid trade jobs. Some found it difficult to find work and housing after getting out of jail or prison. Some have been rejected by their families, struggle with mental illness or addiction. Some feel they’re too independent to accept help.
Each of the men in the group of which Lockhart’s a part walked a wildly different path before fate brought them together in downtown Baton Rouge. But they share at least two things in common: they never expected to wind up homeless and they never expected basic support services to be so hard to come by.
'This is my life now'
Lockhart said he used to give a few dollars to homeless people he’d see on the street, but never thought he’d one day become one.
“The reality, what people don’t understand,” he said, “is so many people here are one missed paycheck away from setting up a sleeping bag under the River Center.”
Lockhart and his friends get much of what they need to survive from two places: St. Vincent de Paul’s cafeteria and the One-Stop Homeless Services Center.
Brodrick Haynes, a 34-year-old Hammond man, has been without a home for 13 years since he was released from jail as a young man. He makes a daily trek to the One-Stop to wash clothes, escape the weather and take showers.
“This is my life now,” he said. “Just because I’ve gotten used to it doesn’t mean I like it, and I don’t think I can live like this for much longer. I’m tired of struggling.”
Charles Phillips, a manager at the One-Stop, said the federally and state-funded organization has served more than 4,500 people experiencing homelessness so far in 2021.
The One-Stop gives them a safe place to hang out, shower, do laundry, watch television, and get leads for housing as well as legal and mental health help.
“These men and women are ignored every day by people who pass them on the street,” Phillips said. “People don’t even make eye contact with them, like they’re not even there. They feel invisible, but we see them here, and we love them, and we talk to them, and we help them as much as we can.”
Haynes said his rap sheet, lack of familial support and diagnosis of cerebral palsy and partial blindness mean he needs more than typical employment and housing support.
All he needs, he said, “is someone who cares about me enough to help me out of this life.”
'Strings are attached'
As a homelessness liaison in East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration, Daryl Blacher said she spends hours each day making calls to connect individuals experiencing homelessness with temporary housing.
So far, she said, more than 12,000 people have applied for emergency rental assistance this year.
That means “they’re either sleeping in their cars or on the street, and it is troubling,” she said. “We try to get them in touch with a case manager to individually service them. It is a process, and it takes time.”
The mayor’s office started sending out an outreach team in November that takes a mobile unit around the city to clear encampments and offer assistance — say, help with shelter, medical care, getting an ID or driver’s license — but not everyone accepts it.
Lockhart chalked it up to distrust.
“We generally steer clear of authorities,” he explained. “Even when they say they’re offering help, you never know what strings are attached to that offer.”
Lockhart said in his community, relationships are built on trust, and past experiences with police and outreach groups led the group to be overly-cautious when accepting help.
“You’re not going to see any of us jumping in the car with a police officer,” Lockhart said. “People just don’t want to wind up in jail for any reason, and they don’t trust police to not arrest them for something.”
Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for the mayor’s office, said of the dozens of people the outreach team has offered assistance to, none have been arrested.
“That’s not what the law enforcement officers are there for,” Armstrong said. “If something illegal is happening, they can make an arrest, but that is not their primary objective. They’re trying to build rapport.”
Shelter restrictions, such as prohibiting smoking or requiring people to be at the facility at certain times, may also deter some from seeking shelter and lead them to live outside instead.
“A lot of us met at the shelter,” Lockhart said. “The way we see it, it’s better to be on the street and keep our freedoms than to stay in a shelter with bed bugs and rules.”
'We do everything we can'
Directors and managers of shelters around the city said there’s another reason people experiencing homelessness are staying on the street: all of their beds are full.
Matthew James, who started managing the Salvation Army shelter on Airline after he finished the organization’s rehabilitation program, opened the shelter at 4 p.m. on Dec. 15 as he does every day.
Within a half hour of opening, 55 men filed into the building, claimed every available bed, and James had to start turning people away.
“We do everything we can to get someone a bed,” he said, pointing to cots scattered in the shelter’s hallway. “When it gets cold, we take as many as 75 men in at night.”
Debra Blacher, director of the St. Vincent de Paul shelter on Convention Street, said pandemic restrictions cut the number of available beds significantly, as social distancing prevents the shelter from taking in as many people who can fit in it.
The organization used to house 62 people in its men’s shelter, she said. Now, it can only keep 15. While it can can take 13 people at the Plank Road shelter, she added, it doesn’t compare to how many people the nonprofit helped before COVID.
However, she said, “safety has to be our first priority.”
Need outweighs availability
Michael Acaldo, president of St. Vincent de Paul services, said Baton Rouge is in dire need of more affordable permanent housing.
“The need far outweighs the availability,” he said. “Our goal is to get people from the shelter into permanent housing, but there just isn’t enough here.”
In addition to helping residents find housing, the organization provides free dental services and medical prescriptions to residents, like insulin — which costs up to $1,000 — and blood pressure medication.
Darryl Gissel, chief administrative officer for mayor’s office, said Baton Rouge has the resources to house and employ many more homeless residents, but getting people to the right organizations and through bureaucratic processes is time-consuming and complicated.
“Just like the men and women on the street, the mayor is impatient about getting them the help they need,” he said. “We’re trying to get all of the providers at the same table to streamline a process for assistance.”
Trauma and strife run through the veins of Baton Rouge’s homeless community, and moments of peace and hope are few and far between. But Lockhart said he tries to keep a positive outlook.
“Maybe it’s my pride talking, but I know my luck is going to turn up, and I’m going to get off these streets one day soon,” he said. “Me and these guys, we’re willing to do what it takes to get back on our feet, we just need someone to see us as human, to give us a chance.”