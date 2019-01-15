GONZALES — Promising to have the best-trained and best-equipped deputies who foster trust from the community, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre took the oath of office before a packed crowd last week.
Judge Alvin Turner Jr. of the 23rd Judicial District administered the oath at the Gonzales Civic Center while Webre's wife, Karen, held the Bible on which her husband placed his hand.
In remarks before many of the parish's elected officials and Webre's deputies, the former chief deputy promised a Sheriff's Office with a foundation in God and focus on its mission to protect and earn the trust of the public.
"We know by treating people with dignity and respect, by giving a voice to those most often unheard and by being neutral in our decision making, that our citizens will trust that our deputies are honest, unbiased, benevolent and lawful," he said.
Webre took a private oath of office earlier this month and will fill the post on an interim basis after longtime Sheriff Jeff Wiley stepped down from office.
Voters will be asked this fall to decide who will fill the remainder of Wiley's sixth term and the next full term. Wiley also spoke at Webre's inauguration ceremony Jan. 10. Webre has said he will run for the job.