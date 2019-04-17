The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight involving what was described as a "handful" of inmates Tuesday evening that resulted in injuries to four deputies.
The incident began as "tempers began to flare up" among multiple offenders in a dorm. The situation escalated into a fight, and corrections staff intervened to diffuse it, according to a news release about the incident from the Sheriff's Office.
The prisoners "turned on corrections staff," the release states, causing minor to moderate injuries to four deputies. More deputies responded and were able to restore order within the jail, the release says.
All of the deputies were treated for their injuries and release; no inmates were injured, the news release says.
"We are investigating the situation now to better determine the root cause and to determine how we can minimize it from happening again," Edwards said in a statement.
No one has yet been booked, but charges are expected as the investigation continues, the news release says.
