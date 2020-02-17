"Unacceptable environmental damage" continues to happen to the Baton Rouge region's drinking water aquifer, the state Office of Conservation says, and a local groundwater commission should create and enforce a plan to manage that resource soon.

In a new report, the state Office of Conservation adds that if the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation Commission doesn't make "suitable progress" on the plan by July 1, 2023, the Legislature should give the state office additional power and money to achieve that goal instead.

Called for by the Legislature last year and issued ahead of a new session beginning March 9, the 38-page report says the full social and economic costs of water level declines and continued salt water intrusion haven't been fully accounted for, including any future switch or relocation of water infrastructure that would be born by ratepayers.

Also, the current efforts to address salt water intrusion that the commission has endorsed — so-called "scavenger wells" designed to intercept the moving salt front — are short-term and could worsen the problem long term without pumping reductions, the report adds.

"The maintenance of the unaltered groundwater pumping regime in Baton Rouge as it currently exists without some sort of remediation will continue to result in further degradation of the aquifer system in the coming decades," the report says.

Environmental groups, some commission members and others have highlighted for several years the gradual movement of salt water across the Baton Rouge Fault into the lower fringes in Baton Rouge of the sweeping Southern Hills aquifer, where key drinking water wells and some industrial supply wells are located.

But the state Office of Conservation report adds that the current situation doesn't constitute an emergency that would allow the office to take advantage of broad powers on its own.

Instead, the report suggested enough data exists pointing to the threat from salt water intrusion — what the report calls "ample material" — to allow existing well owners to petition the office to consider declaring the Baton Rouge area an "area of groundwater concern" or even a "critical area of groundwater concern."

The regulatory declaration, which would follow after a public hearing and would have to be supported with evidence, would allow the office to create a plan to preserve and manage the aquifer, including education campaigns and incentives to cut groundwater use.

If the area of groundwater concern is deemed "critical," the state office can order groundwater use reductions. At least some of the major well users that could seek the designation, however, are also some of the heaviest users of the aquifer and could be most affected by ordered reductions in groundwater pumping.

The Office of Conservation report, which was issued Friday, came just days after the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office issued its own report faulting the state's management of its water resources, split up among a variety of state, regional and local agencies. That report found that while many agencies don't have enough power to regulate water use, some have power but don't use it enough.

Last year, the state Auditor's office faulted the Capital Area Groundwater Commission for not doing enough to regulate groundwater use in Baton Rouge despite extensive power granted to it in the mid-1970s.

In the latest auditors' report, it called on the Legislature to give the state Department of Natural Resources, of which the Office of Conservation is a part, and local authorities more power to restrict groundwater use.

Legislative auditor suggests Louisiana needs to worry about the future of water In a state seemingly overrun by water, state government doesn’t manage its resources very well and faces threats to Louisiana’s water supplies…

Meanwhile, the new Office of Conservation report itself concludes that "reductions in groundwater use are the most effective way to remediate water level declines and saltwater intrusion in local aquifers." In trying to make that case, the report points to an established body of existing data, including modeling from the U.S. Geological Survey that is now six years old.

The upshot of the 38-page report from the state Office of Conservation, which now shares oversight of the Southern Hills Aquifer with the commission, serves as both a warning to the panel sometimes criticized as too beholden to the users it regulates and also an endorsement of its latest efforts at planning.

The report says the state office wants the commission to "do all things necessary to produce a comprehensive management plan for local groundwater sustainability that meets current and future challenges by evaluating sound science, economic realities, and public preferences in an open, transparent process."

"In the agency’s view, this means funding to completion of the current management plan effort with the Water Institute of the Gulf," the report says.

After a series of brainstorming and development meetings in the fall, the commission agreed in December to pursue the second phase of the planning effort but hasn't finalized a scope of work that's expected to require additional and costly field work and other data gathering. The nonprofit Water Institute has put forward a scope costing nearly $1.6 million, though commission officials suggested the number could be even higher.

In a meeting last week, the commissioners were asked to review a draft scope and offer comments ahead of subcommittee meetings in March, so the scope could be ready for a vote in April.

Tony Duplechin, executive director of the commission, wasn't immediately able to comment on the Office of Conservation report. He said he had just received Monday.