NAPOLEONVILLE — An Assumption Parish man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison this week after pleading guilty to repeatedly stabbing a man with pocket knife during a break-in at a home in Pierre Part.
Luiz Ramirez, 48, formerly of Pierre Part, is one of four suspects accused in the early morning home invasion on June 29, prosecutors in Assumption Parish said Friday.
A second person accused in the attack, Rachel Daigle, 50, 924 Belle River Road, Pierre Part, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced this week to one year in prison and two years probation, prosecutors with the 23rd Judicial District said.
The victim identified Ramirez as his attacker and said he was one of four who broke into his South Bay Road home in Pierre Part before 2 a.m., prosecutors said.
Assumption Parish sheriff's detectives identified the other three suspects and obtained their confessions after arrest, prosecutors said.
District Judge Jason Verdigets sentenced Ramirez to 20 years on each count Wednesday but allowed Ramirez, to be served concurrently.
A third suspect, Tyler Sauce, has been charged in the case but has not yet gone to trial. The status of the fourth suspect, a juvenile whose name was not released, was not immediately available.