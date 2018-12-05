GONZALES — A mobile home park on South Ida Street is on its way to getting a makeover after the Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval to the proposed plans to upgrade the site.

The proposal now goes to the Gonzales City Council for a vote, conditional on further revisions to the plans.

At Monday's meeting of the commission, Eric Lambert, who is hoping to purchase and upgrade the trailer park, brought updated plans with changes the commissioners asked for at their last meeting, in November.

Lambert included in the revised plans a T-turnaround that would allow for a trailer to be moved in and out without affecting neighbors.

Commissioners approved the plans, but made them contingent on Lambert including two more requirements: that no trailers older than five years be installed and that upgrades will be made for wastewater connections.

The Gonzales City Council will vote on the plans at its Dec. 10 meeting.

The Planning and Zoning Commission also voted to recommend the City Council approve a change to a street name requested by St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The hospital is seeking to change the name of a street serving the hospital from St. Francis Street to Sister Vernola Boulevard, in memory of Sister Vernola Ann Lyons, who died on Oct. 11.

Sister Vernola was a member of the order of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady and served as a patient representative at St. Elizabeth Hospital.