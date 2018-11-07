CONVENT — St. James Parish School Board member Dianne Spencer holds a four-vote lead over Patricia Heary "Ducy" Schexnayder, and the challenger said she isn’t ready to concede just yet.
Spencer, a first-term School Board member who represents St. James' west bank District 5, was facing her old electoral opponent, Schexnayder, in Tuesday’s election.
Schexnayder had held Spencer’s District 5 seat for two terms until Schexnayder was defeated by Spencer four years ago with a 34-vote margin. Both women are Democrats.
This time, the election was even closer. Spencer garnered 599 votes to Schexnayder’s 595 votes, complete but unofficial returns show. Turnout was 53.8 percent.
Schexnayder declined Wednesday to offer a comment about the race, except that she had not conceded and would make a statement about her intentions Friday.
The Clerk of Court’s Office is expected to open voting machines early Friday. Under state law, Schexnayder has until 4:30 p.m. Friday to call for a recount. If she does, it would happen 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s Office said.
Clerk of Court Shane Leblanc said he is not aware of any voting problems in that district.
Spencer said she expected tough race because of “school issues” in her district, without elaborating further.
Spencer carried only one of four precincts in the district and won early voting. She and Schexnayder tied in one precinct, and Schexnayder carried the remaining two.