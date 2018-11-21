Sorrento residents can expect a $2 increase when their trash bills arrive in the mail in January, town officials said.

Mayor Mike Lambert said an increase in trash bills from $20 to $22 will take effect for the town's December billing cycle and will arrive with the new year.

The increase will be the first boost in trash user fees in Sorrento since 2011 and comes in reaction to a parallel increase for the town from Republic Services, Sorrento's trash provider, town officials have said previously.

After contemplating as much as a $5 user fee increase, the Town Council approved the $2 bump on Nov. 6.

"After the CPA looked at — we all looked at it prior to that — we felt that $2 was enough," Lambert said.

Republic Services provides trash pickup twice a week in Sorrento, including for small items outside the trash cart, to about 520 Sorrento households. The company also makes monthly rounds for bulky items. Republic Services does not offer recycling.

Trash collected in the town is hauled to the Colonial Landfill off La. 70 just outside the town limits.

Republic will increase its price to the town come Dec. 1, from $18.35 to $19.28 per household per month. It will be Republic's first increase to the town in the past three years.

The Republic increase is tied to the Consumer Price Index but had been delayed from Sept. 1 to allow town officials to adjust Sorrento's annual budget and its trash user fees to compensate for the higher costs.

Sorrento customers don't pay Republic directly but pay the town. The town then pays Republic for its costs. From customer user fees, though, the town must also cover billing and other administrative costs and distribution of trash containers.

Lambert said the town tries to keep a $2-per-customer margin between what Republic charges the town and what the town charges residents.

The added fees are expected to generate an additional roughly $12,500 per year. Before the user fee increase this month, Sorrento has had to absorb prior Republic increases with the old user fee rate structure, Lambert and other town officials have noted.

But, without the coming user fee increase, Republic's latest costs would have absorbed almost all of the town's trash user fee revenues without accounting for Sorrento's added costs for trash service.

Lambert added that even with the increase, Sorrento's trash fees are competitive if not well cheaper than what people pay outside the town in Ascension Parish.