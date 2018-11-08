Louisiana has again set a record for the most adoptions in one year, with more than 900 foster children finding permanent homes in 2018, according to the state's Department of Children and Families.

From October 2017 through the end of September, 912 children were adopted into permanent homes by 631 families, the press release says. That's up from the previous record of 771 foster children adopted by 548 families in 2017.

Department Secretary Marketa Walters noted that, in addition to the foster children adopted, another 2,332 children were reunited with their families after taken into state custody, either returning home or to the guardianship of a relative.

"Our goal for every child who comes into foster care is permanency — that is, a safe, stable and loving home, whether through adoption or reunification with their family," Walters said. "I am so proud of our staff for helping so many children to reach that place in their journey this year."

