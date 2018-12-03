The Ascension Parish School Board race for District 6, seat A will be decided Saturday in the runoff between incumbent Lorraine Wimberly and challenger Jared "Boo" Bercegeay.
Bercegeay led the four-candidate race for the seat in the Nov. 6 election, with 37 percent of the votes. Wimberly, a two-term incumbent, came in second at 27 percent.
The two other candidates were Dennis Cullen, with 24 percent and "Mike" Anderson, with 12 percent.
The District 6, seat A spot was the most heavily contested in this year's School Board election.
Four of 11 Ascension Parish School Board members, long-standing members and relative newcomers among them, face opposition in the Nov. 6 election.