The Ascension Parish School Board race for District 6, seat A will be decided Saturday in the runoff between incumbent Lorraine Wimberly and challenger Jared "Boo" Bercegeay.

Bercegeay led the four-candidate race for the seat in the Nov. 6 election, with 37 percent of the votes. Wimberly, a two-term incumbent, came in second at 27 percent.

The two other candidates were Dennis Cullen, with 24 percent and "Mike" Anderson, with 12 percent.

The District 6, seat A spot was the most heavily contested in this year's School Board election.

