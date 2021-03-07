In a year when many marathons have gone virtual, Baton Rouge is hosting one of a just handful of in-person marathons so far this year.

The Louisiana Marathon kicked off its 10th year with the Louisiana Marathon 5K, the Louisiana Quarter Marathon, and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Children’s Marathon on Saturday.

The marathon, which usually runs in January, was postponed until Sunday because of COVID-19 issues. The race starts and at North Fourth Street near the State Capitol at 7 a.m.

To help combat the spread of COVID-19, the organizers of the event took several precautions Saturday that will continue Sunday.

On Saturday, in an effort to promote more social distance, there were 11 corrals where the runners are staged instead of just one big corral to allow for a staggered start time.

Masks were required for participants not running and no spectators allowed. The marathon provided cups of water on tables instead of having them handed out by volunteers to maintain social distancing.

After last year’s 5K was won by out-of-state participants, this year’s race was dominated by Louisianans. Both the men and women’s division were won by runners form the Bayou State and 13 of the top 15 finishers were from Louisiana.

Peter Alleman of Thibodeaux won the men's division with a time of 17 minutes, 59 seconds (17:59), while the women’s division was won by Rebecca Tucker of Baton Rouge 20:18.

“It’s a huge deal to the running community to have races happening,” Tucker said. “With so many events canceled over the past year, the glimmer of hope for normalcy in running and racing is welcome in this return to racing with The Louisiana Marathon weekend.”

The Quarter Marathon also featured a pair of in state runners winning.

Victoria Brignac of New Orleans led the way in 42:46, winning the women’s quarter marathon for the second consecutive year with a personal-best time.

“I think COVID just made the race a little more difficult — like it has with most things,” Brignac said. “A lot more running on your own out there or trying to keep your distance from others while on the course. It’ll all just make for a great comeback once things get back to normal.”

Horace Crochet of Port Allen won the men's race with a time of 45:48. It was his first time running a quarter marathon.

“I felt it went well," Crochet said. "I had set a goal time for myself, and I was pretty close to it. The weather was great this morning. This was the first time that I have ever run the quarter marathon. I usually run 5K’s.”