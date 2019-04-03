The Tangipahoa Parish schools superintendent said the video that circulated on social media last week showing two teachers physically restraining and cursing at a Ponchatoula student is "disturbing," and the incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

"Anyone that watched that video, if they're honest, would say it was very disturbing and upsetting to see that and the things that were said to the student," Melissa Stilley told Action News 17, a local television station in the Florida Parishes on Tuesday.

The video shows two teachers, both white, trying to pin the girl, who is black, down on the concrete, with one of the teachers cursing the student as the other teacher drags her by the leg. Authorities have said the video shows the aftermath of a fight between two students that the teachers were trying to break up.

Stilley said she is conducting an investigation into the matter at Ponchatoula Junior High School that she hopes will wrap quickly, although likely not this week.

"As part of a thorough investigation, it's our role to collect all the information possible," Stilley told the station, noting there will be videos, written statements and interviews.

All of the individuals involved, employees and students, were removed from the campus Thursday and had not returned, Stilley said. She said it is important that employees and students alike get due process. She will make the final decision as to discipline.

"Once the investigation is finished and we feel like we have pieced together all the parts of the whole story, we will then be equipped to make a recommendation for any actions," Stilley said.

The school system is reworking its policies on student discipline, and she said there needs to be conversations on how to strategically handle situations with students fighting.

She said fights sometimes occur due to bullying or issues in the community that bleed over into the school. She said the school system has an app that allows parents and students to report bullying, which would create a documented record in advance of a fight.

The mother of the girl in the video told WWL-TV last week that her daughter was fighting a girl who bullied her, something Stilley said is part of the investigation.

She said students at Ponchatoula Junior High School are taking standardized tests this week, and the local police department has lent an officer to be stationed at the school throughout. She said the city of Ponchatoula is working on funding an officer to be there full time.