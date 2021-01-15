BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center plans to host its second annual Swamp Art Spectacular exhibition beginning this weekend.
BREC combined several of Bluebonnet Swamp's older Swamp Art Shows in 2020 to create a more robust exhibition, according to BREC officials. The show includes artists in fiber arts, fine arts and photography.
The 2021 theme for the exhibition, which begins on Jan. 15, is “Impressions of Louisiana Nature.” Artwork should "reflect subjects found outdoors in Louisiana’s natural landscapes," BREC officials said, though the theme is not limited to swampland.
The exhibition will feature over 100 local art pieces, which people can view until Feb. 28 during the swamp's regular operating hours.
For more information, visit brec.org/swamp or call 225-757-8905.