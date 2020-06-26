Free HIV tests will be available at different locations in East Baton Rouge Saturday to celebrate National HIV Testing Day.
HIV and STI testing will be provided at several locations by the Baton Rouge AIDS Society (BRASS), Capital Area Reentry Program (CARP) and Metro Health and CareSouth Medical and Dental.
The sites are located at BRASS on North Blvd., CARP and Metro Health on Airline Highway and CareSouth Medical and Dental on Florida Street.
“Knowing your HIV status allows you to know your risks, engage in preventative care, and know what treatment options are available to you. The sooner you know your status, the sooner you can begin treatment, and continue to live a long and healthy life,” said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.
Broome said Baton Rouge was ranked first in the country for the rate of AIDS diagnoses in 2016, but by through increasing testing and awareness, the ranking dropped to tenth in 2018.
The BRASS and CARP/Metro Health testing sites will be available by appointment only. Contact AJ Johnson at 225-268-9336 for BRASS and Shirley Lolis 225-338-9333 for CARP/Metro Health.