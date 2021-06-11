On the second Sunday in May, children, spouses, nieces and nephews pick up their phones to give well wishes to women across the world. But when Keri Hart answered her phone on May 9, she didn’t hear the “Happy Mother’s Day” she expected.
Rather, the voice on the other end of the line told Keri that her husband, Casey Hart, had fallen ill. The 42-year-old spouse, father, Baton Rouge Police Department corporal and National Guardsman suffered a heart attack on a run while deployed in Syria.
On Tuesday, almost a month later, he died at Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland, with his wife of 13 years and their 9-year-old daughter, Taylen, by his side.
When Keri and Taylen returned home Thursday, they were met with an outpouring of support from the Baton Rouge community.
Friends raised more than $20,000 through an online crowd-funding website and organized food donations through an app called Meal Train to take some stress off the Harts as they grieve.
Keri said her husband dedicated his life to serving the public: 14 years to BRPD and 24 to the National Guard.
“My husband just had a service-driven heart,” Keri said in a phone call Friday. “The greatest example of love you can show to others is through service, and that accurately describes Casey’s spirit, through and through.”
Jill Higginbotham, whose husband worked with Casey at BRPD, started the Meal Train drive for the Harts when Casey got to Walter Reed. Volunteers have been signing up online to deliver meals to the family each night.
“Casey left behind his two favorite girls, and I know he would want us to watch out for them,” Higginbotham said.
“So that’s what we’re going to do. It’s what Casey and Keri have always done for us.”
Keri said that she did not expect the “incredible” support that neighbors, friends, officers and service members have shown since Casey was hospitalized and after his death.
“We are eternally grateful for the love, prayers and service that we’ve been shown,” Keri said. “I do not know how I will ever repay the thoughtfulness, but when the time comes, I’ll show that service and love that my husband showed to others.”
Keri said her community lends a hand whenever they can, whether it’s through mowing her lawn, running errands, picking up food or just being available to talk.
“It’s almost hard to believe that there are so many good people in this world,” Keri said.
Higginbotham said Casey’s legacy will live through the people he impacted with his selflessness.
“Casey always jumped up to help anyone who needed him,” Higginbotham said. “Now, it’s our turn.”
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement Wednesday to “recognize Corporal Hart’s tireless dedication to the Department, our city and our country.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards, in a statement Thursday, called Cpl. Hart “a true American hero.”
“He selflessly served his community here and during his assignments abroad,” he said. “Deeply committed to his family and unit, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.”
The Harts have yet to schedule memorial and funeral services.