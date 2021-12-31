Walmart is temporarily closing its Port Allen store to sanitize the building and will reopen Sunday, a company spokesman said.
Tyler Thomason said the decision to temporarily close the location is a matter of safety as COVID-19 cases spike.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” he said. “Given the rise in positive cases, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings.”
The Port Allen store at 3255 Louisiana Highway 1 was set to close at 2 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.