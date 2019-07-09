GONZALES — Ascension Parish has gone to court to recoup more than $545,000 in attorney's fees, legal penalties and interest from its former insurer over its refusal to pay Parish President Kenny Matassa's criminal defense costs against a 2017 election bribery indictment.

Matassa was acquitted last year, and the new state court lawsuit is the culmination of nearly a year of back-and-forth between the parish and its onetime liability insurer, Berkley Insurance Co. over paying the legal bills.

State law allows state and local governments to use taxpayer money to reimburse the legal defense costs of officials who are charged with a crime and are later exonerated.

Matassa has unsuccessfully sought support for reimbursement of his legal fees but a majority on the council, which controls the government purse strings, has balked at using taxpayer dollars to pay it.

Acquitted of bribery, Ascension president can't get parish or insurer to pay legal fees GONZALES — Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has been unable to convince enough members of the Parish Council to pay more than $200,000…

The parish government's suit accuses Berkley of breach of contract for failing to pay the fees and challenges Berkley's contention that the claim, which was submitted three months after the acquittal, was filed too late.

"Berkley's denial of coverage was in bad faith," the suit alleges.

The suit was filed June 18 in 23rd Judicial District Court in Gonzales and includes a claim for $231,829.12 in legal fees charged by Matassa's Baton Rouge criminal defense attorney, Lewis Unglesby.

The parish government's insurance policy had a $50,000 deductible, so the parish is trying to recover the balance of the legal fees —$181,829.12 — plus unspecified legal interest. The parish is also seeking legal penalties that are double the value of the owed legal fees, which total another $363,658.24, the suit says.

An Ascension Parish grand jury indicted Matassa and his longtime political ally, Olin Berthelot, in March 2017, accusing them of attempting to entice a Gonzales City Council candidate to drop out of a fall 2016 election with the promise of cash and a parish job.

But a state district judge acquitted Matassa in July 2018 following a non-jury trial and prosecutors later dropped the same charge against Berthelot.

Berthelot had agreed to testify at Matassa's trial for prosecutors.

On the witness stand, Berthelot corroborated many of the steps the men were accused of taking to line up the candidate with cash and a job. But he disputed that those measures were a bribe, saying rather that they were intended to help a longtime friend of Matassa's who later turned on him and made false accusations.

Karen Horvath, spokeswoman for the parent company of Berkley Insurance, said the company doesn't comment on pending litigation. Berkley had not yet filed a legal response to the suit by Tuesday.

Tim Hardy, the parish lawyer handling the litigation, declined to comment Tuesday.

"The lawsuit speaks for itself," he said.

The insurance policy with Berkley is supposed to provide $1 million in coverage for liability claims against public officials, including alleged wrongful acts as long as they were part of the officials' duties. However, a claim has to be filed within the same "policy year" that the incident occurred.

The legal dispute centers on what incident should have triggered the moment for the parish to file the claim — Matassa's indictment in 2017 or his acquittal in 2018.

In the suit, the parish contends the policy excluded reimbursement of legal fees while Matassa faced a criminal indictment, so a claim wasn't filed until Oct. 16, 2018, after Matassa was acquitted.

But, in response to the parish's insurance claim, Berkley told the parish that the claim should have been filed in 2017 when Matassa was indicted.

In a Jan. 31 letter denying the parish's appeal of the company's rejection of the claim, a Berkley lawyer wrote the claim for legal fees would not have been excluded had it been filed before the acquittal but made "subject to a suspensive condition." The letter was filed with the parish's suit.

By the time the claim was filed in October 2018, the new 2018 policy year had already begun. The liability policy renewed on March 1, 2018, more than four months before Matassa was acquitted.

Parish officials in their suit claim the "suspensive condition" that Berkley described in their denials is not "supported" in the parish's 2017 and 2018 policy language.

The suit also names Harry Robert Insurance Agency Inc. of Gonzales, the parish's longtime insurance consultant, as a defendant.

The suit accuses the Gonzales-based company of failing to tell Berkley about Matassa's indictment in a timely fashion in 2017 and seeks Matassa's legal fees and legal interest, plus other costs, from that company if a court finds Berkley doesn't owe the reimbursement to the parish.

Harry and Taylor Robert were not available for comment Tuesday.

Unglesby wasn't available for comment Tuesday, and parish administration officials did not respond to an email for comment Tuesday.