In an attempt to quell the state’s aggressive fourth coronavirus surge, the Baton Rouge Diocese will now require all parishioners to wear face coverings during Mass and other church gatherings, Bishop Michael Duca announced Wednesday.
The updated guidelines coincide with the governor’s statewide mask mandate, which also took effect Wednesday.
Starting immediately, face masks will be required of everyone attending any indoor church events (including Mass), at all parish gatherings held indoors at a church facility, and at all communal celebrations of the sacraments.
“We all know what to do. Our pastors know what to do. That’s why the directives I have are pretty simple,” Duca said during a press conference outside Baton Rouge’s Catholic Life Center Wednesday afternoon. “I think our pastors will continue to guide our people in the ways that are best for our communities.”
Mandating that all churchgoers wear masks for indoor events is the most effective way to quell the virus’ spread, Duca said, adding that as long as worshippers are diligent about wearing masks, there should be no need to limit the number of people allowed inside the church at a given time.
Since the pandemic started last year, Duca has shuttered churches, then allowed limited attendance, then opened them more broadly. He also granted a broad dispensation from Sunday Mass attendance that expired in June.
Masks will continue to be given to those who enter the church without them, and Duca said the church will reevaluate the mandate in the future based on “medical advice, common sense, and wisdom.”
“We begin another month, tired and weary due to this pandemic,” he said. “But our eyes are fixed on a future filled with hope knowing that our courageous actions now will again yield much success in days to come.”